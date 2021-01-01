From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD6107 Eclipse Single Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Clear Glass Chrome / Clear Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting LD6107 Eclipse Single Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal with marble base(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 6"Depth: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Chrome / Clear