From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting LD6107 Eclipse Single Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Clear Glass Chrome / Clear Lamps Table Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elegant Lighting LD6107 Eclipse Single Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal with marble base(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 6"Depth: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Chrome / Clear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com