Elegant Lighting LD6076 Eclipse 5 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Frosted Glass Chrome / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD6076 Eclipse 5 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal(5) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Minimum Height: 16"Maximum Height: 78"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Chrome / Frosted White