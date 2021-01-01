From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD6054 Eclipse Single Light 8" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Brass / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting LD6054 Eclipse Single Light 8" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brass / Frosted White