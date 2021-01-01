From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD5035D20 Timber 8 Light 20" Brass / Black Sputnik Chandelier Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting LD5035D20 Timber 8 Light 20" Brass / Black Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesIron construction(8) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/8"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 78-5/16"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Wire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 1-5/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 320 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brass / Black