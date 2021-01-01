From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD4073D19 Etude Single Light 19" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD4073D19 Etude Single Light 19" Wide Pendant FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a finished to match metal shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-5/8"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 19-5/16"Depth: 19-5/16"Product Weight: 3.7 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel / Black