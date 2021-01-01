From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD4005D22 Voltaire 5 Light 22" Wide Crystal Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting LD4005D22 Voltaire 5 Light 22" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from durable metalsDecorated with Royal Cut crystal accentsRequires (5) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung designRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Height: 82"Width: 22"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 78"Canopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Chrome