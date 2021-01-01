From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD2326 Collier 5 Light 47" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Elegant Lighting LD2326 Collier 5 Light 47" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass FeaturesIron constructionIncludes glass shades(5) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-13/16"Width: 47"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Shade Depth: 5-7/8"Backplate Height: 4-11/16"Backplate Width: 4-11/16"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brass