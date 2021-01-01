From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD2307 Collier Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting LD2307 Collier Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass FeaturesIron constructionIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-13/16"Width: 14-11/16"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Shade Depth: 5-7/8"Backplate Height: 4-11/16"Backplate Width: 4-11/16"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Chrome