Elegant Lighting LD2254 Gene Single Light 8" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Elegant Lighting LD2254 Gene Single Light 8" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass FeaturesIron constructionIncludes a glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-3/8"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 7-7/8"Shade Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Semi-Flush Black