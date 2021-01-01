From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD2245 Destry Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD2245 Destry Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-7/8"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Height: 68"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Shade Height: 7-5/16"Shade Diameter: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Chrome / Clear