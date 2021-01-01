Elegant Lighting LD2239 Kenna 3 Light 17" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Clear Glass Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD2239 Kenna 3 Light 17" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Clear Glass
Elegant Lighting LD2239 Kenna 3 Light 17" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(3) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-13/16"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Height: 87"Width: 17-5/16"Depth: 17-5/16"Shade Height: 10-13/16"Shade Diameter: 6-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Chrome / Clear