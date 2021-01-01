From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting LD2234 Malibu Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Black / White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Elegant Lighting LD2234 Malibu Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of iron(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-13/16"Width: 11-13/16"Depth: 11-13/16"Shade Height: 11-13/16"Shade Diameter: 11-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Black / White

