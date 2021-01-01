From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD2229 Baxter 5 Light 42" Linear Pendant with Frosted Glass Brass / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD2229 Baxter 5 Light 42" Linear Pendant with Frosted Glass Features Constructed of iron(5) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 8"Minimum Height: 14"Maximum Height: 87"Width: 41-11/16"Depth: 7-7/8"Shade Height: 7-1/8"Shade Diameter: 7-7/8"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Brass / Frosted White