Elegant Lighting LD2213 Baxter Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass Black / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD2213 Baxter Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-7/8"Minimum Height: 16"Maximum Height: 70"Width: 9-13/16"Depth: 9-13/16"Shade Height: 8-7/8"Shade Diameter: 9-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Black / Frosted White