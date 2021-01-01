From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting LD2211 Baxter Single Light 10" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Chrome / Frosted White Indoor Lighting

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elegant Lighting LD2211 Baxter Single Light 10" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-3/16"Width: 9-13/16"Depth: 9-13/16"Shade Height: 8-7/8"Shade Diameter: 9-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Semi-Flush Chrome / Frosted White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com