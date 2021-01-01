Rev-A-Shelf LD-4NW-401-18-1 Lazy Daisy Natural Wood 18 Inch Pie Cut Undrilled Lazy Susan Shelf Only Natural Wood Kitchen Organizers Accessories and

Rev-A-Shelf LD-4NW-401-18-1 Lazy Daisy Natural Wood 18 Inch Pie Cut Undrilled Lazy Susan Shelf Only Rev-A-Shelf's 4NW series lazy susans are at the top of the line when it comes to lazy susans. Whether you are replacing an old unit or just adding a lazy susans to your corner cabinet, you will not be disappointed with the 2-3/8" steam bent rim, 5/8" thick Maple tray bottom, beautiful chrome accent hardware and the overall furniture grade construction. This tray is above the rest.Features:Includes: 1 wood shelfNo post included (shelf only)Furniture grade steam bent rim with 5/8" thick shelf bottomDoes not attach to cabinet doorDesigned for corner wall cabinetsFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durability20lb per square foot weight capacityLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Diameter: 18"Depth: 18"Width: 18" Shelves Natural Wood