LCT 240 PRO Condenser Microphone Black

Sound like a pro: the LCT 240 PRO is a multi-purpose microphone with professional sound for your vocals, instruments, podcasts, and more Reduced background noise: its cardioid polar pattern has excellent off-axis sound suppression capabilities, which help to reduce unwanted background noise Record your vocals, detailed and clear; its condenser capsule provides high clarity while adding power to your voice; what you get is studio sound right away Shines on acoustic guitar; record with a full-bodied sound that has a pleasant high-end Included accessories: windshield, mic mount, and protective bag; all designed in Austria