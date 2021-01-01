From e-stand

LCD Writing Tablet 85 Inch Colorful Screen Digital eWriter Electronic Graphics Tablet Portable Writing Board Handwriting Doodle Drawing Pad for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Eco-Friendly & Eyes Protection: Eyes protection and Paperless designed drawing board is without electromagnetic radiation. Erase button of writing tablet make it reusable as the equivalent of 50,000 sheets of paper Colorful and Funny: The screen of the lcd writing tablet is colorful, kids can paint and graffiti on it like use colour pens drawing on paper, Great for children learning drawing and as a communication tool for those with speech difficulties. Erase Button Make It Easy to Use: Press the 'Delete' button and the entire writing or drawing will disappear within one second! More convenient for younger kids who are not ready for electronics! Best Gift & Wide ApplicationsA good helper for students to make note, draft, use for math scientific formula. A warm reminder for leaving messages to your families, lovers, and you can put it on the desk. Also a meaningful toy for your kids or to

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com