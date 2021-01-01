LCD Writing Tablet 10 inches Electronic Graphic Tablet Writing Drawing Doodle Board with Memory Lock for Home SchoolOffice Green

Best Quality Guranteed. EYE PROTECTION, EASY TO VIEW: writing tablet is made of reliable ABS materials, pressure sensitive LCD, radiation and glare-free to protect your eyes. 10 inches screen, apply the newest flexible liquid crystal technology, brighter and clearer than most LCD writing tablet. LOCK & ERASE: Our doodle board built-in lock switch to prevent accidental erase, images will stay on the screen indefinitely until you decide to erase them, ideal light drawing board for kids. Also, great for grocery lists or leave messages for families. One button to erase, conveniently to erase image or word by pressing the 'clear' button. ALWAYS ON AND READY TO USE: doodle pad features pressure sensitivity that lets you draw thick and thin lines based on the pressure on your pen, just like using a pen and paper, perfect drawing tablet for kids, designers, and deaf-mute people. Naturally writing or drawing experience, without