Pack a powerful cardiovascular routine in a slim package with the SF-T7909 optimal incline treadmill by sunny health and fitness. Powered by a 1.5-peak horsepower motor, this indoor treadmill can achieve speeds between 0.6 mph to 7.5 mph. Made for walking and running, it has 12 levels of automatic incline—up to a 12 percent increase. Use the handlebar controls to easily adjust speed and incline on the compact treadmill. Soften impact on joints when your foot strikes the shock absorption-equipped running deck (48.5L x 16.5W). Keep your balance steady with the handlebars that have integrated quick speed and incline buttons. Use the front-mounted handle bars for added support while you walk. Built for challenging workouts, this machine has a weight capacity of 220lbs. grab on to the pulse grips to register your heart rate with the machine. Use the performance monitor to track time, speed, distance, calories burned, and heart rate. Place your phone, tablet, or music player on the built-in device holder. Charge your favorite personal devices with the on-frame USB port. You can also connect a device to the home treadmill via blue tooth to play your favorite music with the built-in speakers. Use the included body fat mode to tailor workouts to your body mass index). Take advantage of 12 pre-programmed workouts to vary your exercise routine on the incline treadmill. After your workout, fold the frame and handlebars flat to save space. Easily glide the space-saving treadmill across your home with its convenient transportation wheels. 26L x 30W x 54H folded dimensions. Sunny Health & Fitness Lcd Foldable Treadmill in Black | SF-T7909