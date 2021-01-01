From kastar

kastar lcd dual charger for panasonic dmw-blf19, panasonic lumix dmc-gh3 lumix dmc-gh3a lumix dmc-gh3agk lumix dmc-gh3gk lumix dmc-gh3h lumix.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kastar LCD Dual Slim USB charger, the supper slim LCD dual Micro USB camera battery charger. New smart LCD design, easy to carry. Input: 5V 2A; Output: 4.2V/8.4V 600mA. Intelligent LCD charger displays charging status and battery capacity. Can be powered by USB Wall & Auto Charger or a Computer, comes with a Micro USB cable. Compatible with: Panasonic DMW-BLF19, Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH3 Lumix DMC-GH3A Lumix DMC-GH3AGK Lumix DMC-GH3GK Lumix DMC-GH3H Lumix DMC-GH3HGK Lumix DMC-GH3KBODY Lumix DMC-GH4H Lumix DMC-GH4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com