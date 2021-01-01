From duravit
Duravit LC7651 L-Cube 31-1/2" x 27-1/2" Lighted Framed 2 Door Medicine Cabinet Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets
Duravit LC7651 L-Cube 31-1/2" x 27-1/2" Lighted Framed 2 Door Medicine Cabinet Duravit LC7651 Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Coordinates with products from the L-Cube line seamlessly Double doors with one right and one left swing door Recessed only installation (recessed mounting kit sold separately) Features integrated LED lighting with plug-in power source Equipped with 2 shelves for maximum storage Mirror is framed with flat mirror front Duravit LC7651 Specifications: Width: 31-1/2" (from left to right) Height: 27-1/2" (from top to bottom) Depth: 6-1/8" (from front to back) Voltage: 110v Wattage: 40w N/A