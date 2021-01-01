From elk lighting
Elk Lighting LC701-15-15 Century Single Light 2" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Elongated Metal Teardrop Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting LC701-15-15 Century Single Light 2" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Elongated Metal Teardrop Shade FeaturesIncludes elongated metal teardrop shadeIncludes 3 watt Integrated LED lightingCord suspended designUL rated DimensionsHeight: 10"Maximum Height: 67"Width: 2"Product Weight: 22.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 46"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 3 wattsWattage: 3 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome