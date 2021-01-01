From broan
Broan LB30 30" Box Shaped Range Hood Liner for use with PM250 and PM390 Power Modules Silver Cooking Appliance Accessories and Parts Range Hood
Broan LB30 30" Box Shaped Range Hood Liner for use with PM250 and PM390 Power Modules 30" Hood liner - Model Lb30 Especially Designed To Protect The Exterior Base Of A Custom Hood. Fits Pm250 And Pm390 Inserts 24 Cold Rolled Steel (LB30) or Stainless Steel (LB30SS) Painted Silver Finish Fits Custom Hood Nominal Widths: 30" And 36" Wipes Clean Easily The "B" Or Box liner Is Designed To Fit Into 18" Deep Wood Hood Or Cabinet Bottoms Hood Liners Silver