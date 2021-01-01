Kingston Brass LB21137 Marina 19-1/8" Undermount Rectangular Single Basin Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kingston Brass LB21137 Marina 19-1/8" Undermount Rectangular Single Basin Bathroom Sink with Overflow Undermount Rectangular Single Basin Lavatory Sink with Overflow from the Castillo Collection Kingston Brass’ primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Kingston Brass produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With the low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Kingston Brass product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come. Features: Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme Faucet holes: 0 Installation type: Undermount Number of basins: 1 Drain connection: 1.75" Specifications: Height: 6.625" Length: 21.125" Width: 13.1875" Vitreous China White