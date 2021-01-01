Have easy access to your spices, condiments and more with the 10 Inch Two Tier Bamboo Lazy Susan by Hastings Home. This round turntable is made of solid bamboo, making it ecologically friendly, lightweight and bacteria resistant. The natural finish is sure to compliment almost any home decor. Measuring just 10 inches in diameter, It's great for kitchens, bathrooms and offices with limited counter space or small cabinets. The two tiers have 5.5 inches of clearance between them, making this ideal for larger spice and condiment containers, dishes, toiletries and skin care products. This rotating display features smooth, 360 degree turning which makes it not only great for organizing, but it is also ideal to use as a display, cake decorating stand or charcuterie board. This organizer cleans easily with a soft cloth and soapy water. It should be dried completely before It's next use. Hastings Home Lazy Susan - All-Natural Bamboo Round Two Tier Turntable Kitchen, Pantry and Vanity Organizer and Display with 10 Inch Diameter by