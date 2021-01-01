Have easy access to your spices, condiments and more with the 9.75 Inch Lazy Susan by Hastings Home. This round turntable is made of polypropylene plastic, making It'sturdy and lightweight, and the 4 non-slip feet help keep the unit in place. Measuring just 9.75 inches in diameter, It's great for kitchens, bathrooms and offices with limited counter space or small cabinets. The open design lets you take inventory at a glance, making this ideal for larger spice and condiment containers, dishes, toiletries and skin care products. This rotating display features smooth, 360 degree turning which makes it ideal to use as a display, cake decorating stand or charcuterie board. This organizer also has a non-skid rubber liner and raised edge to help keep items in place. Hastings Home Lazy Susan- 9.75 -in Diameter Plastic Round Turntable Kitchen, Pantry and Vanity Storage Organizer and Display with Non-Skid Liner by