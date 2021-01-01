Lazy Folding Sofa With With 2 Pillows

This is the perfect modern solution to meet your small space needs; very suitable for apartments, apartments, dormitories, etc.With its multifunctional and innovative design, the armrests can be folded into a perfect sofa bed. From the place of love to the sleeper in seconds!There is a convenient magazine storage bag on the armrest; making multifunctional accent works.Cotton and linen fabric, breathable and comfortable. Solid wood feet, strong bearing capacity, strong and durable. The sofa cover can be moved for cleaning.No need to install, just open the package and unfold the sofa. Fabric: White Polyester