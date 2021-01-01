From bcc happy easter shirts & egg hunt basket stuffer
BCC Happy Easter Shirts & Egg Hunt Basket Stuffer Lazy Bunny Funny Sloth With Easter Rabbit Ears So Eggcited Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
This Lazy Bunny Funny Sloth With Easter Rabbit Ears So Eggcited design shows a sloth with cute fluffy easter bunny ears being so eggcited. Great Easter Egg Hunter Outfit for any sloth lover who likes sleeping, being lazy, sloths and funny puns. Perfect gift for men, women, boy, girl, kids who love sloths, wildlife, animals, wildlife, rabbits, bunnies, rabbit ears, carrots, chocolate easter eggs, easter basket, spring, springtime. Great to wear at easter egg hunt and celebration of easter holiday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only