From random galaxy
Random Galaxy Lazer Rave Space Cat Riding Panda With Ice Cream Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Pick up this epic funny outer space design. This funky rainbow galaxy design features a raver kitty cat with laser eyes riding on a flying panda while eating ice cream. This crazy cosmic hipster kitten design makes a perfect gift so pick up one for you and a friend today. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only