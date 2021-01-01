HIVES AND HONEY INC Layla Blush Jewelry Armoire 12.5 in. H x 12 in. W x 7 in. D with 4 Drawers

With its classic good looks, this is a jewelry chest that will have space for all that sparkles. Featuring four felt-lined drawers, it has double side doors that fold out to display 3 necklace hooks on each side and a top compartment with a mirror and ring rolls to keep rings and things chicly sorted. Made of engineered wood and finished in blue textured faux leather. Perfect size set on your bathroom counter, vanity or chest of drawers. Color: Blush.