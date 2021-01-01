Lawrence Loveseat, One Size , Blue

The Lawrence brings together minimalistic style and functionality in this beautifully designed collection. The Lawrence compact profile makes it ideal for small spaces. Constructed with kiln-dried solid hardwood eucalyptus frame and wood finished black legs, the structure of this piece is made to be tough. Additionally, the Lawrence is fitted with tufted high-density foam seat cushions with pocket dream coils® construction, removable back cushions, and high-performance upholstery. This inviting sofa epitomizes lasting quality and comfort, upholstered in highly durable fabric this stunning piece is the focal point of any room big or small. Easy to clean, the Lawrence will keep secret any spills from the game night and last for years. Made to be lived-in, you will love this sofa from the first sight but in time it is sure to become the family’s "comfy place" to relax and lounge.Spring Type: SinuousIncluded: 1 Loveseat(s)Features: Upholstered, Quick ShipArm Style: Track ArmLoveseat Measurements: 31.1 Depth/Inches, 52.4 Width/Inches, 33.5 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 400 LbsSeat Back Height: 15 InSeat Depth: 21 InSeat Height: 18 InWeight (lb.): 100 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFabric Description: WovenFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFrame Content: 100% WoodUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported