Lavish Last Name Engraved 12oz White Wine Glass
Engraved with initial, name and 1 line of text Classic, fluted wine glassEach sold separately; comes individually boxedGlassHand wash12 oz. capacityMeasures 8" HMinor air bubbles and subtle markings may be apparent and are expected with glass productsMade in USA The Lavish Last Name Engraved Wine Glass Collection makes an elegant gift for a housewarming party or newlyweds. Include a favorite bottle of wine for a great gift combination!