Heat our exclusive Lavender Wrap in your microwave, then drape it around your neck and prepare to be seriously pampered as you relax and enjoy the therapeutic warmth and lavender scent. Or chill, then apply the cold wrap for temporary relief of minor pain and swelling. Insert is filled with lavender, rice and flaxseed. Petal-soft cover feels cozy next to skin and is machine washable. Reward yourself or give a gift of soothing warmth and fragrant lavender.