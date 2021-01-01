Love Beauty and Planet Lavender Shampoo Leave-in Conditioner - 13.5 fl oz

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our shampoo and conditioner bottles is made from 100percent recycled materials and is recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. Calm your frizz for hair that's oh so smooth with our Smooth and Serene collection of frizzy hair products. This collection includes our Silicone Free Shampoo and Conditioner for frizzy hair, and our vegan leave-in conditioner cream! Start the smoothing hair routine with our anti frizz shampoo, made with plant-based cleansers and infused with coconut oil for hair. How to use? Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Follow with our Smooth and Serene Anti Frizz Conditioner, infused with plant-based detanglers. After shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks. Avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap! The fast-rinse conditioner technology saves you from tangles and can also help you save water along the way. Next try our Smooth and Serene Leave-In Cream as well, infused with golden Argan Oil for hair. To calm unwanted frizz, spread 5-8 pumps of cream evenly through wet or dry hair using hands (obviously) work it, avoid roots. No need to rinse. These frizzy hair products delicately surround your hair in a cloud of heirloom French Lavender, sourced ethically from the Drôme Provençale Region of France. Our frizzy hair products leave you with silky smooth hair. For brilliantly beautiful hair beyond our line of frizz control hair products, in between washes try our refreshing Dry Shampoo to lift impurities and reveal amazing hair volume. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more visit lovebeautyplanet.com.