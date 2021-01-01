Lavender Hill 1-Light Dimmable Swing Arm

Bring some extra illumination to your walls with this 1-light swing arm sconce. It's made from metal and has an antique-inspired silhouette with a circular backplate and a bell-shaped shade. We love how the arm can swing and is adjustable so you can point the shade in the direction that works well for your space. It arrives with a 60W bulb, that casts its warm glow directly down or up into your home. This fixture arrives with a cord, so you can simply plug this light and not have to fuss with wiring. Finish: Satin Gold