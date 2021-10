Let the beauty and wonder of the world wash over you as you gaze upon this magnificent display. The lavender roses represent love at first sight. When combined with the purple alstroemeria - the color of royalty - this bouquet is fit for a queen! Show her how much you love and cherish her by sending the Lavender Cherry Blossoms today! Details: Lavender Roses Purple Alstroemeria Red Carnations Red Mini Carnations Glass Vase