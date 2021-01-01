Pacifica Lavender & Rose Moon Body and Pillow Mist - 4 fl oz

Get ready to relax with Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Body and Pillow Mist Spray! Spray a light mist onto your body, pillow or sheets. Our water-based formula is infused with our signature plant-powered aromatherapy blend scented with lavender and vanilla. Best For: For oily and blemish prone skin types! Ingredients We Love: Lavender and Rose 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Spray your body, pillow or sheets with our water-based spray infused with our signature aromatherapy blends. Better Packaging: This pretty bottle is made with 100percent PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic. Give it another life and recycle it again! Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com