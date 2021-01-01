From birch lane
Lavallee Hand Tufted Rust Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Our development team thought “outside” the box to create this “environmentally friendly” collection of rugs. Starting with water-resistant recycled polyester that is space-dyed in updated fashion tones, our weaver's handcraft alternating rows of cut and loop pile to achieve a sophisticated tone-on-tone effect. Incorporating a water-resistant allows for the use in “semi-outdoor” locations that may be exposed to the elements. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"