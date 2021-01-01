From ideal industries, inc.
LavalierLapel UniDirectional Microphone with 35mm Locking Plug Compatible with All bodypacks U1100 U2100 DW11 DW22 DKW3 DKW1 401X U41 U81 UHF4
Advertisement
Unidirectional pattern picks up the sound in front of the capsule while rejecting background noise for focused audio and feedback rejection 3.5mm locking plug for use with bodypack transmitters Included removable foam windscreen helps prevent plosives and wind related noise Removable clip for greater flexibility The clip can easily be flipped over to select the best clipping angle Permanently attached 3.5 cable