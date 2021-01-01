From bead gallery
Bead Gallery® Black Lava Stone Lentil Beads, 12mm | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Bead Gallery® Black Lava Stone Lentil Beads, 12mm at Michaels. Create a rustic-inspired jewelry piece by combining the Bead Gallery round lava stone beads with metal spacers. Create a rustic-inspired jewelry piece by combining these Bead Gallery lentil lava stone beads with metal spacers. You can also pair these beads with some charms to create eye-catching keychains. Details: Black 12mm x 5mm bead size 14 beads Lentil 100% lava stone | Bead Gallery® Black Lava Stone Lentil Beads, 12mm | Michaels®