From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Lauro 48 in. Black/Gold Specialty Marble Console Table, Black and Gold
Advertisement
Bold curves elegantly adorned with gold-tone metal make the Lauro console table an eye-catching addition to any space. Made in China, the Lauro is fitted with a black faux marble tabletop large enough to gracefully display decorations. Black splayed legs ornamented with gold-tones offer ample storage space underneath the tabletop while also giving the piece a glamorous aesthetic. Requiring assembly, the slim frame makes the console well suited for tighter spaces. A chic, functional design makes the Lauro console table the ideal addition to an entryway or living room. Color: Black and Gold.