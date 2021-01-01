From 17 stories

Laurita Coffee Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring a little something extra into your living room or seating arrangement with this rustic coffee table. Crafted from engineered wood, this piece features a simple silhouette in a neutral finish that pairs perfectly with other color palettes in your home. It boasts a ton of industrial appeal with its metal hammock-style shelf that's ideal for storing accent pieces and magazines. Plus, its spacious surface top is a great perch for your cocktail, morning coffee, or favorite book. Color: Dark Walnut

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com