Well Woven Laurent Topeka Modern Suzani Blue 2'3" x 7'3" Runner Area Rug
This rug features a very soft, plush 0.5" pile Highly saturated colors contrast with and elevate this traditional floral pattern while a distressed brush effect gives the look of a prized antique Use of a rug pad is recommended to extend the life of your rug and prevent shifting and sliding The rug's 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors Stain and Fade Resistant. Serged on all four sides for improved durability