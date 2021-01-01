Laurent 3 - Light Lantern Square/Rectangle Pendant

As much a work of art as a lighting fixture, pendant lights elevate the look of any space. Plus, they spare your drywall, both from cutting new holes and patching old ones. This eye-catching 3-light pendant showcases a rectangular openwork shape with a candelabra bulb base. This fixture can be installed in a dining room, entryway, kitchen, and more. This rectangular pendant accommodates three bulbs of up to 60W each (bulbs not included), which are surrounded by cylindrical glass shades. Finish: Gunmetal Bronze, Shade Color: White