Laurencho French Linen Solid Color Room Darkening Tab Top Single Curtain Panel

Advertisement
Rustic, yet refined, this room-darkening single curtain panel brings French country elegance to your windows. Crafted of 150-GSM linen gauze, this curtain panel features a convenient tab top header for easy installation over your preferred curtain rod (not included). Not just for show, this curtain panel filters out light to provide privacy and reduce glare. Measuring 52" W x 84" L overall, this curtain panel is iron safe but should be dry cleaned only for best results. Curtain Color: Natural