Waverly Laurel Springs Queen 4pc Comforter Set Parchment

Transform any bedroom into an exotic garden oasis with the Laurel Springs bedding collection. The traditional leafy vine, floral and coordinating stripe design come to life in rich jewel tones of crimson red, green, blue, and gold with contrasting cream accents on a natural ground. Fluttering butterflies and busy dragonflies add flair and visual interest to the beautiful floral design. The bold patterns, bright accents and decorative motifs, offer an elegant and majestic update to any bedroom decor. Each reversible comforter is crafted of woven, 100percent cotton jacquard, creating just the right blend for visual interest and surface texture. Woven jacquard offers an all-over leaf design to compliment the bold floral print. Stripe on the comforter reverse and tri-colored, decorative braided ribbon adds a luxurious finish to the comforter and shams. The 5-box pleat bed skirt construction offers sophistication and visual interest for a more tailored, designer look. Queen comforter set features a 92” x 96” reversible comforter, two 21” x 26” standard shams, and a 60” x 80” tailored bedskirt with 15” drop. King comforter set includes a 110” x 96” reversible comforter, two 21” x 36” king shams, and a 78” x 80” tailored bedskirt with 15” drop. The comforter, shams and bed skirt are machine washable for easy-care. Wash in cold water on the gentle cycle and tumble dry on low for optimal care and long lasting beauty.