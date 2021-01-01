Shaw Floors Laurel Ridge 7 in. x 48 in. Cider Oak, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (18.68 sq. ft. / Carton) (8 Planks)

100% waterproof luxury vinyl plank with attached acoustical pad7 in. width x 48.03 in. length x 4.8 mm thick (8 planks per carton)Easy DIY click install over most existing hard surface floorsRequires no subfloor prep, acclimation or adhesivesIncredibly realistic hardwood visuals with authentic, detailed texturesStrong and stable even in extreme temperaturesAttached acoustical pad provides noise reduction and added comfortAppropriate grade for installation: Above grade, on grade, below gradeCan be installed over both concrete and wooden floors12 mil wear layer for residential and light commercial useSweep, vacuum or dust mop to remove dirt and gritDon't forget your coordinating trim and molding