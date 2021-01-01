Kwikset Laurel Reversible Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Knob - Iron Black - 788L-514GC

Kwikset 788L Laurel Reversible Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Knob Kwikset Laurel 788L Single Dummy Knob The Kwikset Laurel 788L single dummy knob is a proud winner of the Design Journal Award for Design Excellence, and is sure to make a lasting impression. Dummy: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Features: Surface Mounted Installs in minutes with screwdriver Lifetime mechanical and finish warranty Along with high quality locks & deadbolts, Kwikset designs some amazing door hardware styles. Kwikset deadbolts & premiere designer collections are of the many popular products from this leading manufacturer of door locks, knobs and handle sets Iron Black