From jupitergear
Laurel Magenta Carrying Case Bag for Nikon CoolPix Series Compact to Advanced Digital Cameras
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Thick yet very lightweight water resistant Nylon exterior protects your contents within while a microfiber lined interior provides a scratch-free home for your camera Shock and impact absorbent padded camera compartment features hinge opening that cradles your device when opening Rear zippered compartment allows you to store cables, memory cards, and batteries Compact and lightweight designed carrying case can be carried comfortably in hand using the top handle or worn cross body and/or on the shoulder with the included adjustable shoulder strap Camera compartment measures 6.75' x 6' x 4in